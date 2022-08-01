npfl:-abia-warriors-part-ways-with-head-coach,-amapakabo

Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Abia Warriors has parted ways with their head coach, Imama Amapakabo following the expiration of his contract.

The 53-year-old took charge of the Umuahia side in 2020 and the club barely survived the drop in the two seasons under his tutelage.

Abia Warriors were knocked out of Aiteo Cup in the Round of 16 by Nationwide League club, Ottasolo FC on Sunday.

The club have now decided not to renew Amapakabo’s contract after another underwhelming campaign.

The former Nigeria youth international has previously managed Rangers and El-Kanemi Warriors in the NPFL.

In 2016, Amapakabo helped Rangers win the NPFL title despite being one of the youngest head coaches in the league.

He was also at a time one of the assistant coaches to erstwhile Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr.