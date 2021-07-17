NPD: PS5 Remains Fastest-Selling Console in US History, Ratchet & Clank Was June’s Best-Selling Game – PlayStation LifeStyle

NPD Group’s U.S. video game retail report for the month of June 2021 is in, and it reveals an overall increase in consumer spending compared to the same period last year.

In terms of hardware, Xbox Series X/S was the best-selling platform in dollar sales. However, it was Nintendo Switch that sold the most units. Xbox’s June dollar sales set a new record for Microsoft, beating a previous record the company set in June 2011.

PlayStation 5 remains the fastest-selling console in U.S. history. However, sales have been somewhat hampered by supply constraints. Sony’s console has been notoriously difficult to get a hold of among new hardware.

In terms of software, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was June’s best-selling game in the U.S. Rift Apart achieved the highest launch month dollar sales in Ratchet & Clank franchise history. According to NPD, the game’s launch month sales doubled those of 2016’s Ratchet & Clank.

June 2021’s best-selling games in the U.S. (all platforms) are as follows:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mario Golf: Super Rush MLB: The Show 21 Scarlet Nexus Resident Evil Village Mario Kart 8 Minecraft Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mortal Kombat 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Super Mario 3D World Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 The Legend of Zelda: Breadth of the Wild Pokemon Sword/Shield Sea of Thieves

Last but not least, DualSense’s Midnight Black variant was the best-selling accessory in the U.S. during the month of June.

