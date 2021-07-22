npa:-efcc-asked-to-investigate-amaechi,-prosecute-bala-usman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday called for the immediate prosecution of sacked Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, over exposed looting of over N165 billion in the agency.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to “ease out” Bala Usman, but ensure she is prosecuted for the alleged looting including revelations from the office of the Auditor General, which also unearthed the alleged stealing of unremitted deductions to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) amounting to N3,667,750,470. $148,845,745.04, Euro 4,891,449.50 and £252,682.14 during her watch at NPA.

The opposition party asked that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) immediately brings in Bala Usman for questioning.

PDP also demanded the anti-graft agency to extend its searchlight on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, under whose ministerial watch the alleged looting in NPA was executed.

The PDP restates that the fact that it took the minister a clear six years (2016 to 2021) to query the NPA Managing Director, over looting of N165 billion unremitted operational surplus of the agency, raises public apprehensions of an afterthought, which only came after indicting audit documents had already been exposed.

The PDP assured that it will continue to monitor the actions of the Buhari administration closely along with Nigerians and resist attempts by the ruling party (APC) to shield many of its leaders involved in the reckless looting in the NPA, particularly, finances relating to the 2019 elections sleaze funds.