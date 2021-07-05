NOVITEC N-LARGO Ferrari F8 Tributo Is Wide & Extreme – HYPEBEAST

Back in January, tuning company NOVITEC unveiled its take on the Ferrari F8 Tributo — but that wasn’t enough, as the arm has just unveiled its N-LARGO version which takes the Italian supercar to new, extreme heights. Harnessed around a carbon fiber widebody kit and a boost in power, the NOVITEC N-LARGO version is about as extreme as this car can get, featuring plenty of width and commanding presence from every angle that you look at it from.

A carbon fiber widebody developed in collaboration with the German designer Vittorio Strosek adds 13cm of width at the rear, which now measures at just over 2.1m wide. Yet, despite the added girth, the F8 Tributo remains light and nimble thanks to it being made from carbon, and aerodynamic qualities remain paramount thanks to extensive wind tunnel sculpting and testing.

The result is something that looks very ’80s in style, as it gives the car a wedge shape that’s fitted with plenty of gaping air intakes to feed the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with cool air. As for that engine, well, it now produces 818 HP which is good for a 0-62 MPH time of 2.6 seconds and a top speed of around 211 MPH.

NOVITEC has lowered the supercar by 35mm, and at the touch of a button, it can gain 40mm in ride height to make sure you can clear awkward humps or speedbumps in the road. Huge 21” and 22” rims from Vossen don’t help this, but they sure do look good and offset the car’s newfound width perfectly.

Elsewhere, we find a NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system made from stainless steel or super light INCONEL, with both coming fitted with active valve control so you can change the level of noise it makes depending on the occasion. Large tips made from carbon and stainless steel are incorporated into the diffuser, while additional heat protection can be adding in the form of 999 fine-gold plating.

Take a look at the NOVITEC N-LARGO Ferrari F8 Tributo inside-and-out above, and find out more information about this limited-to-15 supercar on the NOVITEC website.

