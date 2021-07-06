Novitec Ferrari F8 N-Largo adds more power and a subtle widebody kit – SlashGear

Novitec has unveiled the Ferrari F8 N-Largo widebody edition, a more extreme version of the Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo unveiled last year. Whereas the latter made do with a stock body and updated performance components, the N-Largo version is taking up a notch by offering more horsepower and aero-optimized styling.

Working in collaboration with German designer Vittorio Strosek, Novitec’s subtle carbon fiber body kit is 13 centimeters wider than stock, enough to give the N-Largo Ferrari F8 a more aggressive stance. Those bulbous fenders are seven centimeters wider in the front to house an exotic set of Vossen NF10 NL forged wheels measuring 21-inches front and 22-inches in the rear.

Meanwhile, the front and rear bumpers are also new, while the front spoiler and more oversized air intakes tame the wind while feeding the rear-mounted engine copious amounts of air. At the rear, the N-Largo has a nifty ducktail spoiler and a custom rear diffuser. Even the headlights are new and are slimmer than stock. As usual, buyers can choose naked carbon fiber or have the body kit finished in contrasting hues to create a custom, one-off look.

Behind the cabin is a highly-tuned 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine pumping out up to 818 horsepower and 666 pound-feet of torque in its highest configuration, around 98 more horses than Novitec’s first Ferrari F8 Tributo. The extra power is courtesy of two Novitec N-Tronic plug-and-play modules to remap the boost pressure and ignition timing. Also new is a Novitec active exhaust system with large twin tailpipes available in stainless steel or lightweight Inconel.

Combined with its slippery body, the Novitec Ferrari F8 N-Largo rushes from zero to 60 mph in 2.6-seconds. It also goes from zero to 124 mph in just 7.4-seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph. Underneath, it has bespoke sport springs to lower the car by 34 millimeters, while the front-axle lift system can raise the front axle by up to 40 millimeters to clear speed bumps.

Of course, lucky buyers can specify a custom interior in an array of unique materials and color combinations. If you fancy an extreme Ferrari with enough power to jumpstart a dying planet, you better act quickly. Novitec is only making 15 examples of its Ferrari F8 Tributo N-Largo, and we bet the order books are closing soon.

Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo N-Largo Gallery