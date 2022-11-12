November 12th: Saturday’s Football Accumulator – 9/1

With the Premier League set to make its final appearance before heading into the World Cup break, we are treated to a stacked weekend of action from across England’s football tiers. So, for those of you looking to place a Saturday acca, we have found a handful of helpful tips that are worth keeping an eye out for.

Eventually extending on their EFL Cup adventure earlier in the week thanks to a 3-src victory at home against League Two outfit Newport, Leicester should find the mood in their camp at a recent high. While Brendan Rodgers’ side might have opened the 2src22/23 campaign in the midst of a Premier League nightmare, the Foxes have come roaring back since returning from September’s international break. Last seen on top-flight duties picking up a deserved 2-src win away at Everton, the former Liverpool boss has seen his side come skyrocketing up the table. Firing their way out of the bottom-three, Leicester have also taken nine points from their last four Premier League outings. Continuing to impress with their recent displays at the back after recording a clean sheet in five of their previous six matchups across all formats, Rodgers’ side should be smelling the chance to lay down another marker on Saturday afternoon. On the flip side, crashing out of the EFL Cup in midweek following a shock penalties defeat against Championship side Blackburn, West Ham are enduring what has been a real worrying spell. Last seen on top-flight duties getting hit with a 2-1 loss at home against Crystal Palace, David Moyes’ side have won just four Premier League matchups so far this season. Showing a string of issues at the back, an away draw no bet can be found at very generous odds here.

Although Slaven Bilic might have endured somewhat of a testing start to life at Watford, it appears that the Hornets have really started to find their feet under the former West Ham boss. Despite suffering a sluggish 1-src loss against Coventry last weekend, Saturday’s guests managed to make an immediate return to winning ways a few days ago. Picking up an eye-catching 2-src victory at home against Reading, fans around Vicarage Road have their sights firmly set on securing an immediate Premier League return this season. Likewise, now taking 12 points from their last five Championship matchups, Watford know that another win here could move them within touching distance of the automatic promotion spots. With their recent purple patch highlighted by a 4-src romp against Luton last month, Bilic’s side will be looking to cash in on a downbeat Bristol City squad. Last seen earlier in the week crashing out of the EFL Cup following a 3-1 drumming at home against League One outfit Lincoln, the Robins find themselves at the heart of a relegation scrap. Opening this weekend’s fixtures holding just a three-point buffer over the drop zone, Nigel Pearson’s side are also enduring a five-match winless run. Continuing to show some glaring issues at Ashton Gate and suffering a 6-src hammering when they faced off against Watford back in February 2src21, we’re backing a similar away victory for the promotion contenders on Saturday afternoon.

While Notts County might have had to settle for a lively 2-2 draw away at a high-flying Southend earlier in the week, the Magpies are enjoying an extended flurry. Opening up this weekend’s fixtures holding a two-point buffer over the chasing pack, Saturday’s guests have lost just one of their previous 1src matchups across all formats. With a Football League return at the top of their agenda this season, Luke Williams’ side have continued to shine with their free-scoring displays in the final third. Including back-to-back 6-1 and 4-src victories against Wealdstone and Torquay last month, Notts have already bagged a stunning 47 fifth-tier goals since opening the 2src22/23 campaign. Although Williams’ men might be desperate to widen their advantage on Saturday afternoon, they should face a stern test here. Watching Eastleigh claiming an action-packed 5-2 win at home against Maidstone in midweek, the Blues have gained a recent reputation for their lively outcomes. Looking to clinch their own play-off spot this season, it should be noted that Lee Bradbury’s side have continued to shine with their remarkable flurry on home soil. Including an eye-catching 2-1 victory against Chesterfield last month, the Hampshire-based outfit are unbeaten in each of their opening nine National League contests at the Silverlake Stadium. Two sides who should find the moods in their camp at a high, we’re backing what could be an enjoyable affair here.

