novak-djokovic-vs-kevin-anderson, -wimbledon-2021:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Wimbledon 2021 live score latest updates – NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Match begins on Centre Court at 1.30pm, live on BBC2

01:26 PM

Djokovic* 6-3, 1-2 Anderson (denotes next server)

Djokovic’s left leg slips to the left as he tries to change direction and he falls awkwardly again. Going to do himself a mischief. or rather the court is. That took Anderson to 40-15 but then Djokovic gets two returns back he had no right to reach to demoralise Anderson and tie him up at deuce. Anderson defends his service with his service, winning points wide and then down the middle.

01:22 PM

Djokovic 6-3, 1-1 Anderson* (denotes next server)

Djokovic bosses a rally by manipulating Anderson all over his baseline, making him to stoop to reach low balls as well as chase them down then closes the hold with a wide serve that Anderson scuds into the net.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic slips on the grass during the men’s singles second round match against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson – AP Photo/Alastair Grant

01:18 PM

Djokovic* 6-3, 0-1 Anderson (denotes next server)

First fist pump in a while from Anderson when he nails his first serve of the second set but Djokovic ties him up in a rally and wins the following point, enticing the error on his forehand. After another scorching serve to win the point, he double faults and Djokovic moves to break point when Anderson overhits another forehand off a superb Djokovic return.

Anderson fights back with an ace down the centreline and moves to advantage by winning a volley mini-rally at the net before closing out a battling hold with another booming serve straight down the middle.

01:12 PM

Djokovic 6-3 Anderson* (denotes next server)

That fell apart quickly – Djokovic holds to love, winning the final point and first set with a forehand from way out wide on his deuce court that paints the line, low, flat and unreachable.

01:11 PM

Djokovic* 5-3 Anderson (denotes next server)

Given the surface Djokovic decides not to slide into a backhand but quickens and shortens his stride to get there anyway and hit a superb winner up the line. Anderson double faults then is discombobulated by a Djokovic return with slice that lands on the lie and forces him to stoop again. Three break points but Djokovoc needs only one when he mullers Anderson’s top-spun approach in a back-hand cross-court winner that Anderson can only reach with the frame of his racket as he dives to his left at the net.

01:06 PM

Djokovic 4-3 Anderson* (denotes next server)

Another slip from Djokovic as he followed in his approach costs him a point at 30-love. Anderson sweeps a backhand too long and then fires another backhand into the net. Djokovic is prospering when making the 6ft 8in Anderson stoop to hit low balls at mid-calf height.

01:03 PM

Djokovic* 3-3 Anderson (denotes next server)

Anderson is wearing Dunlop sponsored togs which is a bit of a throwback. Thought they were now part of Mike Ashley’s supermarket sweep of once famous British sporting brands.

Aces number four and five make short work of taking Anderson to 40-15 but a weak backhand drops a point when he floats it into the net but he closes out the game with a second serve at 111mph (‘extra mustard’, says John McEnroe) that Djokovic chops into the net.

Kevin Anderson – BEN STANSALL/bioreports via Getty Images

12:58 PM

Djokovic 3-2 Anderson* (denotes next server)

In fact he’s more than OK, he’s perfectly dandy as far as his fitness goes but makes two backhand errors and one on his forehand when forced wide in his deuce court to take the game to … deuce. An ace earns him the advantage and another unreturnable serve that clips the frame of Anderson’s racket seals the hold.

12:55 PM

Djokovic* 2-2 Anderson (denotes next server)

The angle and kick of Anderson’s serves are, when he hits the spot, unplayable. And he reels off three in four points, two of them aces, to move to 40-15 before Djokovic takes the next point with a gorgeous sliding drop.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic serves to South Africa’s Kevin Anderson during their men’s singles second round match – BEN STANSALL/bioreports via Getty Images

Heavy fall from Djokovic when he slips trying to defend the second game point unsuccessfully but he seems OK.

12:51 PM

Djokovic 2-1 Anderson* (denotes next server)

Impressively confident start from Anderson to fight to 30-all before Djokovic forces him ever deeper and draws the errors on his forehand to win the game to 30.

John McEnroe thinks Anderson’s only hope is to hit 50 aces today but says Djokovic’s serve, which has obviously been honed during lockdown is now the match of the other gilded components of his game.

12:48 PM

Djokovic* 1-1 Anderson (denotes next server)

Anderson steers a forehand wide off his second serve to fall to love-15 but Djokovic can’t return his second serve on the next point or the big first serve in the third. Real kick and bounce to his serve and he manipulates Djokovic to the far left of the ad court where he almost does the splits when slipping in firing a backhand out. Anderson closes out the hold to 15.

12:44 PM

Djokovic 1-0 Anderson* (denotes next server)

Djokovic successfully challenges an out call on a second serve ‘fault’ and seems irked that he isn’t given the point as Anderson can’t have heard the call before committing to the return. But he aces the retake anyway. He challenges again, this time unsuccessfully at 30-15 but his second serve sparks a good, long baseline rally eventually won by Anderson when Djokovic’s forehand is drilled too deep.

Djokovic moves to game point with a kicking serve and then wins it with his second ace.

12:34 PM

The players are on the court

And knocking up. It’s a grey day in London, feels damp but there’s no rain so far and the roof is open.

12:30 PM

The BBC

Is currently focusing on Cam Norrie on the main service. Will have to switch to red button …

12:01 PM

Novak Djokovic gets loose this morning

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (R) jokes with his physiotherapist Ulises Badioon on the Aorangi Practice Courts – AELTC/DAVID GRAY/POOL/bioreports via Getty Images

11:44 AM

Good afternoon

And welcome to live coverage of the second round match, a re-run of the 2018 final between the No1 seed and five-times champion Novak Djokovic and the South African 35-year-old trebuchet Kevin Anderson. Djokovic, overwhelming favourite for a sixth title which would take him past Bjorn Borg and to one behind Pete Sampras and two behind Roger Federer, came back from a set down in his opening match on Monday against Jack Draper to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in two hours. Anderson, who also needed four sets to get past Marcelo Barrios Vera 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6, is confident he can overturn the 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 thrashing of the 2018 final because, for one thing, he did not have to endure a 6hr 36min semi-final to get here this time.

Anderson knows he must produce his best tennis to compete with Djokovic, who is unbeaten at the All England Club since the 2017 quarter-finals. “Of course, in the big moments and on the centre courts, he’s been there so many times. He has a lot of confidence and comfort in those situations,” Anderson said.

“And of course he’s a fighter. I’ve played some matches with him where it’s been really close and he is not giving anything [away]. It’s not going to be easy, but I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge.”

Former world No5 Anderson has seen his ranking slip to 102 after struggling with injuries over the past couple of years, including two knee surgeries between September 2019 and February 2020.

Having failed to make an impact in the grasscourt warm-up events in Nottingham and Eastbourne, Anderson was relieved to find some rhythm in his opening round four-set victory at Wimbledon over Chilean youngster Barrios Vera.

Although Djokovic has lost only three of his 31 matches this season, the big-serving right-handed South African will walk out on Centre Court with renewed confidence.

“I think at the end of the day, [it’s about] approaching it like another tennis match. Just focusing on what you can do, what you can control,” Anderson said.