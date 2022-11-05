Nottingham Forest team news and predicted XI for Brentford tie

Nottingham Forest are looking to get their season back on track after a battering at the hands of league leaders Arsenal as they welcome Thomas Frank’s Brentford side to the City ground on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, three points from safety and with only two wins to their name so far this campaign. However, after spending heavily in the summer window, they will be hoping that the new faces will begin to gel, and they showed a glimpse of what they could do with a 1-0 win over Liverpool in their last home game.

Now, they welcome midtable Brentford, who themselves have won just one of their last five, and will be hopeful of picking up a vital three points in front of their home fans.

Read on for the latest team news and how we expect Forest to line up.

Predicted XINottingham Forest predicted Line up Nottingham Forest predicted Line up

Binacone out for the seasonIn the latest blow to Nottingham Forest’s survival hopes this season, it has emerged that summer addition Giulian Biancone will miss the remainder of the season with a ACL injury that he picked up in training.

Signed from Troyes, the Frenchman had hardly featured for the midlands outfit, but had impressed in his limited gametime.

Steve Cooper has confirmed Giulian Biancone will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an ACL injury.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, @g_biancone. ❤️

— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) November 3, 2022

“Unfortunately Giulian picked up a serious knee injury in training which will rule him out until the end of the season”, Cooper said.

“It’s really difficult news for him and a blow for us because although he hasn’t featured too much, he was making good progress and is a player we really like.

Four remain outOn top of the Biancone blow, four more Forest stars remain sidelined for the upcoming game. Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Jack Colback and Omar Richards are all still out with various injury issues, and though Toffolo is thought to be the closest to recovery, he will not be fit in time for the clash with the Bees.

Nottingham, UK. 14th August 2022; The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England; Premier League football, Nottingham Forest versus West Ham : Nottingham Forest’s Moussa Niakhate wags his finger at the fans after his side score to lead 1-0 in the 2JNY2JP Nottingham, UK. 14th August 2022; The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England; Premier League football, Nottingham Forest versus West Ham : Nottingham Forest’s Moussa Niakhate wags his finger at the fans after his side score to lead 1-0 in the 47th minute Credit: Action Plus Sports Images/Alamy Live News (Alamy Stock Photo)

-:Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski & Cristian Romero’s injury return dates revealed‘If chances come, I have to take them’ Van de Beek keen to turn around Manchester United career

–