notre-dame-lands-major-commitment-from-five-star-defensive-end

Notre Dame has landed their second commitment for the 2023 recruiting class in as many days as five-star defensive end Brenan Vernon announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on Tuesday.

Vernon comes with a five-star evaluation from 247Sports and from Mentor, Ohio. The junior-to-be chose Notre Dame over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, and plenty of others.

Vernon is one of the best defensive ends in the entire 2023 recruiting class and will be tough to top as Notre Dame’s biggest recruit in the class, although it is still incredibly early in the process.

Vernon measures in at 6-5, 245 pounds, and helped Mentor to a 9-2 overall record last season as a sophomore, as they earned a spot in the Ohio Division I state semi-final.

Keep it locked for Fighting Irish Wire as we’ll have everything for you in regards to this massive pickup for Brian Kelly, Marcus Freeman, and company!

Related: