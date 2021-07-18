notorious-‘one-chance’-robbers-arrested-in-abuja

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested members of a notorious four-man ‘one chance’ robbery syndicate.

In custody are Uchenna Eleke, 27, Alex Akiti, 28, and Suleiman Nasir, 50.

ASP Yusuf Mariam, Police Public Relations Officer of the command, in a statement on Sunday said the gang mostly operated along Lugbe and Kubwa axis.

She said they were arrested by detectives of the command’s Anti-Violent Crimes Section in the Wuse area during a routine patrol.

“The suspects who were identified by some victims confessed their involvement in the heinous crime”, the spokesperson said.

Similarly, Micah Ohah, 38, pointed out as the major receiver of the stolen items, was apprehended.

Exhibits recovered include one green colour Golf 3 and two mobile phones.

The Police said the suspects will soon be arraigned, while effort is ongoing to apprehend their colleague on the run.

Suspicious movements, emergency or distress can be reported to the FCT Command via 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

