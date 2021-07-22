notorious-bandit-killed,-11-kidnapped-victims-rescued-after-gun-duel-with-police

The Police Command in Zamfara State says it has neutralised a notorious armed bandit in the state and rescued 11 kidnapped victims.

SP Muhammad Shehu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Gusau.

“Yesterday at about 1 p.m., a large number of armed bandits blocked Gusau – Sokoto Road at Dogon Karfe axis, scaring commuters to scamper for safety.

“The Police tactical operatives on patrol along the road quickly mobilise to the location.

“On arrival at the scene, the police were engaged in a gun duel by bandits who already abducted innocent commuters and were about to take them to the forest.

“The operatives gallantly repelled them, deterring the hoodlums from the further onslaught on the commuters,” Shehu said.

He noted that during the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralised while 11 kidnapped victims were instantly rescued by the operatives.

“The command is intensifying various search and rescue strategies to safely rescue the remaining victims who were taken to the forest before the police arrived.

“All the rescued victims have been reunited with their families,” the spokesperson said.

He, however, added that the Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu, had reaffirmed the commitments and determination of the command to end the lingering security challenges in the state.