Nothing Will Stop Lagos Yoruba Rally – Sunday Igboho

Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a. Sunday Igboho has insisted that the Yoruba Nation protest will hold in Lagos come July 3 amidst warnings and threats.

Among those that have warned against the planned protest are some Yoruba elders and the UK Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

They warned the agitators led by Sunday Igboho that the rally might be hijacked by hoodlums to wreak havoc on Lagosians.

They cited the case of the #ENDSARS protests of last year which left Lagos burning after hoodlums hijacked the peaceful demonstrations to call attention to police brutality in the country.

The APC UK Chapter through a statement signed by it’s Chairman, Phillip Idaewor, urged Igboho to call off the planned protest.

He added that there were other ways for the group to channel their agitations.

While reacting, Onaolapo Omiyale Ademola, the media aide to Sunday Igboho, disclosed that nothing would change the stipulated date for the rally as planned for July 3.

He added that the march will be a “mega” rally regardless of security threats.