Nothing Officially Unveils $99 AirPods Pro Competitor – Screen Rant

After months of teasing, Nothing has finally announced the full specs and design of the ear (1) earbuds that it hopes will go up against popular products, like Apple’s AirPods. Carl Pei stands behind the belief that the market for earbuds and audio solutions is completely flooded with the same thing over and over again. Nothing has set out to change that by building a competitor to top devices that comes with a mid-range price tag.

Pei – co-founder of OnePlus – is a market strategist. With nothing but a concept, the company was able to raise millions to set forth and design a new set of earbuds for the market that could pack new-age tech while remaining under $100. Earlier this month, the company revealed that the $99 earbuds would come with ANC, a common feature within the higher-priced premium audio sector. With the price and ANC the only things known at the time, the interest of many was peaked – so much so that some paid over $1,000 for the earbuds during a first-come-first-serve auction held on StockX.

Today, the mystery surrounding these earbuds has been put to rest with Nothing officially launching the product. The ear (1) earbuds have a modern look that takes advantage of a transparent stem in order to showcase the internals. Some of the design actually relies on the letter print etched on the circuitry within the earbuds, which adds some extra flare. The 11.6 mm driver is covered by an opaque shell rather than a clear one, unlike the full transparency that Nothing had hinted at earlier in the year. The stem houses customizable touch sensors for playback control, allowing users to manipulate volume and control play/pause.

Nothing Audio Quality & Other Specs

The ear (1) come with three built-in microphones for a defined ANC and transparency mode. Another nice feature that users might not expect to find for $99 is in-ear detection, which means that the earbuds will pause playback if the earbuds are taken out. In addition, the charging case can be wirelessly charged or charged via USB-C. Nothing’s notably transparent charging case also provides the ear (1) earbuds with up to 34 hours of juice, while each earbud gets about 4.5 hours of listening time. Fortunately, the charging case provides quick charging, resulting in an extra hour of playback per 10 minutes of charging. Another important feature worth mentioning is the use of Bluetooth 5.1 and above. Updated Bluetooth technology allows for stronger connections and fewer dropped signals. Bluetooth 5.1 is also useful for extremely fast connections, making the transition from case to ear flawless.

According to Nothing, the ear (1) earbuds pack 11.6 mm drivers in each bud, meaning it’s very possible that the earbuds will produce good quality audio. Earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM4 only have a 6 mm driver and they still provide undeniably incredible audio. Ultimately, the sound quality will come down to how the Nothing team is able to incorporate the audio. On that note, it may be worth interested consumers waiting until units are widely available and the sound quality verdict is in before buying, even though the price is only $99. As long as Nothing’s ear (1) design can adequately provide exceptional sound and incorporate all of these high-end features in a $99 package, then these earbuds could become a major industry contender.

