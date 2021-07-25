Nothing ear (1) companion app appears on Play Store ahead of launch – gizmochina

The Nothing ear (1) earbuds will be announced next week as the first product from Nothing Inc., the new electronics startup founded by former OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei. Ahead of the launch, the companion app for the earbuds has surfaced on the Google Play Store.

Listed as the “ear (1) – Nothing earbuds”, the app comes in at 10MB in size. The description says the application is compatible with devices running Android 5.0+ and above.

With the app, users will be able to check the battery level of the earbuds and the case. It also has a menu to turn on and turn off features such as Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, and also adjust the intensity.

There is an option to activate in-ear detection, turn on/off gesture on the earbuds, switch equalizer, and a find my device feature. Users will also be able to update the firmware of the earbuds via the app.

The Nothing ear (1) earbuds will have a transparent design and a matching transparent case. The earbuds will have a price tag of $99 and will pack features such as Active Noise Cancellation, up to 32 hours of battery life (with the case), fast wired charging, and support for wireless charging.

RELATED:

Blackview AirBuds 5 TWS earbuds launching next month with competitive specifications

Nokia launches new Bluetooth speaker and TWS earbuds in China

Oppo Enco X TWS Earbuds get a Blue color in India priced at ₹9,990(~$135)

ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW – FOLLOW US!