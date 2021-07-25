Home Technology Nothing ear (1) companion app appears on Play Store ahead of launch – gizmochina
Nothing ear (1) companion app appears on Play Store ahead of launch

The Nothing ear (1) earbuds will be announced next week as the first product from Nothing Inc., the new electronics startup founded by former OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei. Ahead of the launch, the companion app for the earbuds has surfaced on the Google Play Store.

Listed as the “ear (1) – Nothing earbuds”, the app comes in at 10MB in size. The description says the application is compatible with devices running Android 5.0+ and above.

With the app, users will be able to check the battery level of the earbuds and the case. It also has a menu to turn on and turn off features such as Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, and also adjust the intensity.

There is an option to activate in-ear detection, turn on/off gesture on the earbuds, switch equalizer, and a find my device feature. Users will also be able to update the firmware of the earbuds via the app.

The Nothing ear (1) earbuds will have a transparent design and a matching transparent case. The earbuds will have a price tag of $99 and will pack features such as Active Noise Cancellation, up to 32 hours of battery life (with the case), fast wired charging, and support for wireless charging.

