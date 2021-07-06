Notes created on iOS 15, macOS Monterey might not work on older versions – iMore

Apple’s iOS 15 and macOS Monterey are both now available as part of the public beta program, but people who have installed them could be left with notes that can’t be opened by other devices. In fact, any note created using Apple’s betas could simply disappear, making them completely unavailable on some devices.

First reported by 9to5Mac, the issue appears to be related to new features that the updated Notes apps offer. Those include now @ mentioning and tagging support — features that aren’t available on older releases.

However, it seems that Apple has made some provisions here. Notes that are impacted by this can be opened on iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and macOS 111.3 and later so that’s something to keep in mind. Anyone running older releases on their devices will be out of luck, however.

Those who are affected by this should update to the latest stable versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to mitigate the issue or, if they’re feeling particularly brave, go all-in on the betas. That wouldn’t be my recommendation however, and I’d always caution against installing beta software on devices that you need to work fully and without issue.

Apple is set to release iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 to the world later this year following both developer and public beta runs. By then we should expect all showstopping bugs to be ironed out, although the early beta signs are good — I haven’t encountered any of the horrific bugs we’ve seen in previous betas, for example.

Apple’s Notes app is going from strength to strength and is best used on the latest iPad Pro. You can bag your own by checking out our collection of the best iPad Pro deals available today.