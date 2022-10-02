Note: You can use ‘between’ with more than two objects!

News

A major ‘rule’ many of us are familiar with is that ‘between’ is used with two persons or things, and ‘among’ is the correct preposition when they are more than two. I must confess that, in the early part of this - English project, I too had noted something closer to that. Then, I felt that it could be the best way to simplify the difference between the two words.

But today we are going to clarify or build on the lesson – to establish a clearer and more sustainable difference between them. For one, you need to know that ‘between’ can also be used when dealing with more than two elements.

To start with, the basic difference between ‘between’ and ‘among’ is that we use the first when we are talking about two OR MORE objects, items or quantities that are specific. The elements referred to are separate or distinct. While it could also be used with two times (between 2 and 3 p. m.) and two places (between Kwara and Kogi), the elements it precedes are specific because their names are usually mentioned. On the other hand, we use ‘among’ for objects in a group or groups, when they are not distinct.

Consider the following examples:

Share the cake between Kolade and Mary.

The matter is between Professor James and Dr Ngozi.

I don’t know the one to choose between the blue car and the red.

Which country did he visit between Ghana and South Africa?

In the cases above, the objects involved are not only two, but they are also specific, with names or other forms of identity indicated. Now, here is how ‘among’ is used:

Share the cake among the boys.

The matter is among the four lecturers.

There are five cars in the park. So, I don’t know the one to choose among them.

There are two foreigners among Jide’s friends.

What were you doing among those notorious fellows?

In the clauses, ‘among’ is suitable because we are not specific about the items in each group – the group of boys, lecturers and cars etc. This is unlike the contexts in which we used ‘between’ where the objects are distinct.

Using between for more than two

Meanwhile, note that we can use ‘between’ in contexts with more than two elements. The only condition is that they should be specific. Here are examples:

I don’t know whom to give the book between Janet, Lisa and Godwin.

The winner is likely to be between Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Between Tinubu, Obi and Atiku, who is your candidate?

Although more than two objects are referred to in each of the statements, there is nothing wrong with the use of ‘between’. This should thus neutralise the myth that we use the preposition with only two entities.

The question that can also arise is: can we use ‘among’ in the above sentences too? Yes! It is a matter of choice:

I don’t know whom to give the book among Janet, Lisa and Godwin.

The winner is likely to be among Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Among Tinubu, Obi and Atiku, who is your candidate?

When between and among are optional

When dividing things up, you can use between or among:

Can you share the bread between/among the three girls? (Both are correct.)

However, when two people are involved, ‘between’ is better:

Can you share the bread between the two girls?

Both words can also be used when making comparisons:

I want to know the differences between/among the five dresses.

Yet, when two objects are involved, use ‘between’:

I want to know the difference between the two dresses.

