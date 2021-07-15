not-all-infrastructure-projects-are-worth-it,-paper-finds

A new paper by a pair of economists says the gains from infrastructure spending aren’t always clear-cut and recommends that policy makers examine the costs and benefits of each project.

“If we are going to commit a significant amount of resources to new infrastructure projects or to maintain our existing infrastructure, bringing some discipline to the way we decide what we’re spending on is an important element of this,” said James Poterba, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who co-wrote the paper with Edward Glaeser of Harvard University.

The paper is set for publication Wednesday by the Aspen Economic Strategy Group, a division of the nonpartisan Aspen Institute. Mr. Poterba is a member of the group. Congress and the White House are now working on a bill that would include about $579 billion in new infrastructure spending.

The common way to determine the country’s infrastructure needs is to calculate how much it would cost to relieve congestion and to improve the roads, bridges, airports and transit systems that already exist. The economists’ approach instead looks at projects individually to assess whether they are needed.

In some cases, the authors write, the best solution doesn’t involve construction at all. Rather than building new lanes to ease traffic in a dense urban area, it might make sense to consider congestion pricing, which charges drivers a variable fee depending on time of day, they write.