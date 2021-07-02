northwoods-league:-willmar-feels-at-home-in-alexandria

Jul. 2—ALEXANDRIA — It was a night when the Willmar Stingers wore old Alexandria Beetles uniforms and that perhaps was a good-luck charm for Willmar.

The Stingers beat the Bismarck Larks 11-9 in a Northwoods League game played at Knute Nelson Stadium.

Stingers co-owners Ryan Voz and Marc Jerzak both have Alexandria ties, having worked with that organization when it was in the Northwoods League. Since 2016, the Willmar Stingers have played one game a year in Alexandria.

On Thursday, a six-run sixth inning blew this one open for the Stingers.

Five players had multiple-hit games for Willmar.

Lead-off hitter Josh Fitzgerald, a left fielder from Kirkwood Community College, went 2-for-5 with two runs, a double and an RBI.

No. 2 hitter Carter Howell, a center fielder from Augustana, was 3-for-4 with two runs, a triple and five RBI.

No. 3 hitter William Hamiter, a right fielder from the University of Alabama, went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

No. 4 hitter Grant Kerry, a first baseman from Northwest Nazarene University, went 2-for-5 with a run.

And, No. 8 hitter Brady Hill, a designated hitter from Washington State, was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Former BOLD player Jordan Sagedahl pitched the eighth inning for Bismarck. He plays for South Dakota State. He also homered and went 2-for-4.

Bismarck scored six runs in the top of the ninth.

Willmar plays at 6:35 p.m. Friday against the Waterloo Bucks at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.

Willmar 11, Bismarck 9

Bismarck 000 300 006- 9 12 2

Willmar 001 260 11x-11 13 0

Hitting — Bismarck: Cal James 2-4 r rbi bb-2, Calen Schwabe 1-3 r rbi bb-2 sf, Karmon Willman 1-5, Drew Beazley 1-3 r bb-2, Derek Shoen 2-5 r rbi, S. Sarringer 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Jordan Sagedahl 2-4 r-2 hr rbi-3, K. Collymore 1-4 r bb … Willmar: Josh Fitzgerald 2-5 r-2 2b rbi, Carter Howell 3-4 r-2 3b rbi-5 bb, William Hamiter 3-5 2b rbi, Grant Kerry 2-5 r, Daniel Walsh 1-4 r rbi bb, Steve Ramirez III 0-3 r-2 bb, Blake Shannon 0-2 r rbi bb-2 hbp, Brady Hill 2-4 r rbi bb, Brady Counsell 0-2 r rbi bb-2 sf

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Bismarck: Connor O’Halloran 4-5-0-0-5-2, Cole Schroeder (L, 1-1) 3-7-7-7-1-1, Sagedahl 1-1-1-1-2-1 … Willmar: Dennis Boatman 3 1/3-6-3-3-3-4, Chandler Freeman 2/3-0-0-0-1-0, George Arias (W, 2-0) 3-2-0-0-2-4, Sam Malec 1 1/3-4-6-6-2-1, Jacob Webb (Sv) 2/3 -0-0-0-1-2