northwest’s-schneider-elevated-to-associate-head-coach

Jul. 3—After nearly a decade as one of the key cogs for Northwest Missouri State basketball, Zach Schneider has received a promotion.

Schneider was recently elevated from assistant coach to associate head coach for the Northwest men’s basketball, the team announced this week.

Schneider, who has served as a graduate and assistant coach over the past four years, has seen the Bearcats win all three titles from within the program.

Schneider and the Bearcats captured Northwest’s third NCAA Division II national championship in the spring. Northwest posted a record of 28-2 overall.

Northwest was led by MIAA player of the year Trevor Hudgins, first-team all-MIAA pick Ryan Hawkins and MIAA defensive player of the year Diego Bernard. Hudgins earned NABC National Player of the Year accolades, while both Hudgins and Hawkins each tallied All-America status.

In 2019-20, the Bearcats posted a 31-1 record. The Bearcats also captured the MIAA regular season title and MIAA Tournament crown. The Bearcats were poised to host their fourth consecutive NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament before the NCAA decided to cancel the 2020 tournament because of COVID-19.

Schneider helped the Bearcats capture the program’s second NCAA Division II title in 2018-19 as Northwest posted a perfect 38-0 mark. He again served as Ben McCollum’s top assistant in the 2019-20 season, which saw the Bearcats post a 31-1 record while being ranked No. 1 in the nation before having the season ended by COVID-19.

Schneider graduated from Northwest Missouri State in spring 2017 following a four-year playing career under coach Ben McCollum. During his four year career, Schneider was part of four MIAA regular season championships, two MIAA Tournament championships, four NCAA Sweet 16 appearances, and the 2017 NCAA Division II national championship team.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.