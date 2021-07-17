The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has expressed concern with the majority members of the Senate standing against the implementation of the electronic transmission of results for future elections in the country.

The NYCN said it received with rude shock the attempt by the Senate to share the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the National Assembly and Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) in the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.

Its President, Isah Abubakar, in a statement noted, “The decision of the majority of members of the Senate that were present in the plenary was done in bad light. The Senate puts partisan interest above National Interest. Most of the Senators have failed Nigerians, hence, their only hope for political relevance rests solely on rigged elections.”

The group noted that the action of the senators is drawing the country backward and attempting to further ensure the rigging of elections at all means and not allow the will of the electorates to prevail.

According to the group, it reminded those behind the decision to note that while they are in bed with their governor’s and the President today, they will likely find themselves in the opposition party, and their hope for political survival will depend purely on transparent and credible elections.

Southern Governors reject ban on electronic transmission of votes

The group further noted that all hope is not lost as it is optimistic that the 360 members of the House of Representatives would stand with Nigerians and guarantee electronic transmission of results.

The group asked, “How can card readers that are working for the accreditation process in all polling units of the Federation suddenly become problematic or not having Network for transmission of results?”

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria said it would continue to support transparent elections in order to promote National unity and cohesion and enjoined other Nigerians to do the same.