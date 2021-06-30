northern-speakers’-chairman-salutes-matawalle-over-defection-to-apc

The Chairman, Northern Speakers Forum, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has said the official defection of the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) is an indication of better things to happen in the 2023 general elections.

Zailani, who is also the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, assured that the party is already making huge gains ahead of the 2023 general elections with the defection of Matawalle, lawmakers and the collapsing of the entire PDP structure in the state.

Making his feelings known through his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, in a statement, Zailani congratulated Matawalle on the bold move, describing it as long expected.

He charged Zamfara people to rally round their Governor in taking the state to greater heights, since he has finally joined the progressives.

He assured that there would be more formidable party members in the state, saying that it would go a long way to work as a team for the overall development of the state.