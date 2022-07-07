Home NEWS Northern elites afraid of Peter Obi – Labour Party Vice Chair, Reuben
NEWSNews Africa

Northern elites afraid of Peter Obi – Labour Party Vice Chair, Reuben

by News
6 views
northern-elites-afraid-of-peter-obi-–-labour-party-vice-chair,-reuben

The Labour Party Vice Chairman (South-South) Felix Reuben says only the elites from Northern Nigeria are afraid of the emergence of the party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reuben was reacting to recent comments credited to the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso claiming that the northern voters will not accept Obi during the election next year.

Kwankwaso’s comments came after the proposed alliance between the Labour party and the NNPC collapsed.

But responding to the claims of Kwankwaso, Reuben said, “the only people that will not vote for Peter Obi in the North are the elites, people that are afraid, that have stolen money and are protecting their wealth.

“I believe before the election, the whole north will be for Peter Obi, the voting masses will be for Peter Obi. We are picking a vice presidential candidate from the North that is going to do the job of talking to northerners and bring them in.”

Speaking about the running mate to Obi, the Labour Party chieftain said, “he has been a very prominent person. Before Friday, he will be unveiled and I think the world will be happy to see a youth coming out as the vice presidential candidate.”

A former Senator, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed from Kaduna has been tipped to become the running mate to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

Baba Ahmed is an economist and the founder of Baze University Abuja.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pioneer Bishop, Zaria Catholic Diocese, George Jonathan is...

Anambra: Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer reacts to assault on...

Kuje jailbreak: Buhari govt must sack Chief of...

​Ondo Assembly strengthens Amotekun Corps with amended bill

Kidney failure: Eedris Abdulkareem’s record label calls for...

Umana’s ministerial appointment good for NDDC – Akwa

Japan former Prime Minister, Abe shot, feared dead

World Igbo leaders task South-East Governors on Nnamdi...

Kuje jailbreak: I’m tired of feeling helpless –...

Eedris ​​​​Abdulkareem gives update on medical treatment

Leave a Reply