Northern elites afraid of Peter Obi – Labour Party Vice Chair, Reuben

The Labour Party Vice Chairman (South-South) Felix Reuben says only the elites from Northern Nigeria are afraid of the emergence of the party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reuben was reacting to recent comments credited to the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso claiming that the northern voters will not accept Obi during the election next year.

Kwankwaso’s comments came after the proposed alliance between the Labour party and the NNPC collapsed.

But responding to the claims of Kwankwaso, Reuben said, “the only people that will not vote for Peter Obi in the North are the elites, people that are afraid, that have stolen money and are protecting their wealth.

“I believe before the election, the whole north will be for Peter Obi, the voting masses will be for Peter Obi. We are picking a vice presidential candidate from the North that is going to do the job of talking to northerners and bring them in.”

Speaking about the running mate to Obi, the Labour Party chieftain said, “he has been a very prominent person. Before Friday, he will be unveiled and I think the world will be happy to see a youth coming out as the vice presidential candidate.”

A former Senator, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed from Kaduna has been tipped to become the running mate to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

Baba Ahmed is an economist and the founder of Baze University Abuja.