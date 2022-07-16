northeast-diary:-who’s-pushing-for-nrc-in-manipur?

At a time when Assam is still struggling to fix purported irregularities in the National Register of Citizens (

NRC

), there is a growing clamour in neighbouring Manipur for a similar mechanism to weed out suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal.

Earlier this week, a total of 19 tribal organisations submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the implementation of the NRC for filtering the foreigners out, putting them in detention centres and deporting them, The Economic Timesreported.

Terming illegal immigrants as a “great threat to the indigenous people of Manipur”, they urged the Centre “to open centres for detection and deportation of foreigners” soon.

Last month, the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Co-ordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) had jointly highlightedthe issue of influx of illegal immigrants into the state. They submitted a memorandum to chief minister N Biren Singh.

While the Central government extended the Inner Line Permit system — a Colonial-era mechanism to restrict the entry and movement of “outsiders” – to Manipur in December 2019, it has failed to curb the problem of migrants, local outfits allege. They have urged the state government to make it more effective.

Another issue flagged by these organisations is the lack of a clear definition of indigenous population, without which checking the problem of influx will be an uphill task, they claim.

However, some observers say that attempts to implement NRC with 1951 as the base year may face resistance from both tribal (hills) and Meitei (valley) communities given there are people among them who had migrated to the state after the cut-off year.

Besides, many tribes in hilly areas who practice shifting cultivation tend to move from one place to another. This may create problem in producing land documents and ascertaining their exact domicile.

Even in Assam, many people from indigenous communities were at the receiving end due to their inability to produce proper documents required for the NRC purpose.

State NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma has himself admitted to errors in the list published in August 2019. He even filed a police complaint against his predecessor Prateek Hajela accusing him of intentionally allowing anomalies in the NRC, thereby facilitating entry of illegal immigrants to the citizenship list

A dilemma over ‘national calamity’ tag

Assam is still recovering from the impact of the worst floods in as many years. Damages suffered because of the deluge and landslides are estimated to be around Rs 10,000 crore. The death toll from these rain-related disasters has crossed 190 and many are still missing.

Political parties as well as the two most influential student organisations in the state have long highlighted Assam’s annual flood problem, demanding that Centre declare this as a national calamity. Joining this chorus, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi, has recently written to members of the both Houses of Parliament, seeking their support for this cause.

According to Bordoloi, “this perennial problem of Assam has to be addressed historically”. “With 40% of Assam’s area (close to 32 lakh hectares) being flood prone, roughly four times higher than the national mark of 10.2%, the issue of water-induced disasters in Assam is too grave to be relegated as a regional or state demand,” the MP from Nawgong constituency wrote in his letter.

He urged all lawmakers across party lines “to consider raising the demand for comprehensive and sustainable inventions for flooding and erosion in Assam, for flooding to be declared a national calamity and the responsibility of flood management and control to be fixed primarily with the Union ministry of Jal Shakti”.

While it is true that Assam alone cannot tackle this problem without adequate central assistance, the question is – can this be declared a national calamity? The answer seems to be no.

“Under the existing Scheme of State Disaster Response Fund/National Response Fund of Ministry of Home Affairs, there is no such provision to declare any disaster including flood as a ‘National Calamity’,” the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources said in its August 2021 report, quoting a reply from the Jal Shakti ministry.

“However, in the event of disaster of a ‘severe nature’, financial assistance towards the notified natural disasters including flood is met from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) which is further supplemented from the cess-based fund of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) in accordance with the established procedure, which includes an assessment based on the visit of an Inter-Ministerial Central Team,” it added.

But then, policies or schemes can be revised and reformulated if they are found to be inadequate in addressing a pressing and perennial issue like Assam’s floods. This may be possible if lawmakers put pressure on the government to redraw its national disaster policy. But will there be a consensus among all MPs? That’s a million dollar question.

