Northeast Diary: Decoding Assam’s ‘perform or perish’ diktat to schools

The Assam government’s decision to shut down what it calls the “worst performing schools” has sparked a row. Some see it as a knee-jerk reaction to a problem, which has persisted for long, and whose solution cannot be found overnight.

On Wednesday,

education

minister

Ranoj Pegu

abruptly announced the shutting down of 34 state-funded schools citing their dismal performance in the Class X state board examinations.

“The government cannot spend public money on schools showing a zero-success record,” he said.

Two days later, the education department issued a notification saying 95 newly provincialised secondary schools will be merged with base schools across the state.

It is learnt that the students and teachers from such schools will be shifted to nearby ones. The minister had also hinted that schools with dwindling enrolment could also face similar action. The government is keeping an eye on as many as 2,500 such schools.

But Assam is not the only state which is facing this problem. A NITI Aayog study released a few years ago revealed that “India has almost 3-4 times the number of schools (15 lakh) than China (nearly 5 lakh) despite a similar population”. Of this, nearly four lakh schools have less than 50 students each and a maximum of two teachers.

This indicates India has too many schools, but there is a dearth of good ones which can impart quality education.

The Assam government’s decision, nevertheless, has invited criticism. Some argue the pandemic has affected the teaching and learning process across the world. In India, the students of government-run schools were more affected than those studying in private institutions, which quickly switched to the digital mode.

Besides, access to the internet has been a major issue for those in vernacular medium students, many of whom come from rural and economically weaker sections. Even though the government schools started imparting lessons through digital mode, how many students actually could access those lessons in states like Assam is something nobody knows of as yet.

“Closing of schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools across the country. Instead of closing the schools, improve the school and provide quality education,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, taking a jibe at the Assam government’s move.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back at Kejriwal. “Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji-as usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Education Minister till now, please note, the Assam government has established/taken over 8,610 new schools,” he said in a Twitter post.

The decision seems to be in line with NITI Aayog’s recommendations which call for consolidating such schools within a short distance of one another, and providing transport and allowances.

The government think tank also suggests moving teachers from surplus to deficit schools, restructuring complicated teacher cadres, and increased investment in teacher recruitment through better planning and more stringent processes.

Sceptics, however, say the shutting down of state-funded schools could be part of a move to push more privatisation in the education sector. But it’s too early to jump to any conclusion.

Battle lines are drawn in Tripura

The ruling BJP is getting unusually busy these days in Tripura. From arranging high-profile visits to appointing a state unit leader, the saffron party and its ideological fountainhead, the RSS, have begun preparing the ground for next year’s assembly polls.

On Thursday, state BJP vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee was promoted to the post of president, just two days ahead of party chief J P Nadda’s scheduled visit and a day before RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s arrival in the state.

Chief minister

Manik Saha

was the state president, and the responsibilities were divided because of the upcoming assembly elections, according to party insiders. However, the saffron party faces a tough challenge this time given the newly formed outfit, the TIPRA Motha led by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, has made deep inroads into tribal constituencies.

Just three days ago, Hangsa Kumar Tripura, the BJP’s face in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), crossed over to TIPRA Motha. The latter won the tribal council election last year.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Nadda will be addressing a mega rally in Khumulwng, the headquarters of the TTAADC. The rally will also mark the beginning of the BJP’s campaign for the village committee elections in the tribal council area likely to be held in November.

