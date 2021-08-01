north,-south-korea:-patience-jonathan-calls-for-lasting-peace

Former Nigerian First Lady, Patience Jonathan has urged women to promote peace in North and South Korea.

Jonathan made the call on Sunday at a virtual conference on peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula.

She charged world leaders to pressure the leadership of North and South Korea to embrace harmony.

Jonathan said women are the majority of caregivers around the world and remain critical stakeholders in peace-building.

“Women brought skills in conflict management and reconciliation to bear on the processes that resolved the long-drawn crises in Liberia and Northern Ireland,” she said.

She added that the capacity of women is recognised by both United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 and the United States’ Women, Peace and Security Act of 2017.

Jonathan specifically appealed to the leaders of North and South Korea; the United States, China, Russia and Japan to work towards accord.

She said peace is the fertile ground upon which development and progress can be nurtured to enhance the livelihoods of citizens.

“North and South Korea should set aside political differences. They should remember they once lived together in unity, love and happiness”, the ex-President’s wife noted.