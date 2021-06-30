north-carolina-bill-aims-to-stop-prosecuting-6-year-olds

-
Reuters
Off California, sea otters feast and play a part in climate change battle
Sea otters are helping to keep marine forests healthy by feasting on the seaweed-loving urchins whose numbers have exploded off California’s coast, researchers have found. Urchins have bred profusely after a disease wiped out their main predator, the sunflower sea star, and are overgrazing on nutrient-rich kelp forests that grow along California’s cold shallow coastal waters and provide shelter and food for marine life. Sea otters are restoring balance with their appetite, keeping the urchin population in check, a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows.
-
Associated Press
Texas inmate faces execution after killing 3 family members
A Texas inmate faces execution on Wednesday after killing his pregnant wife, 5-year-old daughter and father-in-law more than a decade ago in what prosecutors called a brutal and senseless attack. Authorities say John Hummel stabbed his wife, Joy Hummel, more than thirty times in December 2009. Prosecutors say he killed his family because he wanted to run off with a woman he met at a convenience store.
-
-
The Daily Beast
After Election, Rudy Couldn’t Seem to Get Barr on the Phone
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIn the weeks immediately following Election Night in November, Rudy Giuliani repeatedly tried to call then-Attorney General William Barr, in an effort to ferry the Trump legal team’s unsubstantiated and conspiratorial election fraud allegations straight to the highest ranks of the Justice Department. Unfortunately for then-President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Barr consistently declined to return Giuliani’s phone calls, according to t
-
The Daily Beast
Russia Targets Fox News Fans in Bid to Become the World’s Anti-Woke Capital
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastGalvanized by the results of recent American polls and the popularity of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Fox News and its audiences, the Kremlin is proceeding with a new charm offensive targeting Western conservatives. Russia cannot offer much in terms of gun rights, freedom of speech, or standard of living—at least not for those excluded from Putin’s mob-like circle of trust. Rather, the Kremlin intends to attract Western converts with ano
-
-
Associated Press
Thousands of EU citizens may lose legal status to live in UK
Marlies Haselton has called Britain home for more than 30 years. The Dutch national married a Briton, had her children there, and considers herself “part and parcel” of the U.K. Until Britain’s divorce from the European Union, she had never given a thought to her immigration status in the U.K. Haselton, 55, is among the millions of Europeans who have freely lived, worked and studied in the U.K. for decades, but whose rights are no longer automatically granted due to Brexit.
-
The Daily Beast
Trump-Loving Junk-Car Billionaire Pays for Kristi Noem to Send Troops to Border
Joe Raedle/GettyA Tennessee GOP megadonor who made his billions reselling banged-up autos will bankroll South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s latest foray onto the national stage—paying an undisclosed sum through his private foundation to send more than four dozen members of the Mt. Rushmore State’s National Guard to the nation’s southern border.In an interview with The Daily Beast, Willis Johnson confirmed that his eponymous endowment will donate an undisclosed amount to South Dakota’s Emergency and
-
Associated Press
Thailand bets on ‘Phuket sandbox’ program to save tourism
Somsak Betlao covered the outboard motor on his traditional wooden longtail boat with a tarp, wrapping up another day on Phuket’s Patong beach where not a single tourist needed his services shuttling them to nearby islands. Since Thailand’s pandemic restrictions on travel were imposed in early 2020, tourism has fallen off a cliff, and nowhere has it been felt more than the resort island off the country’s southern coast, where nearly 95% of the economy is related to the industry. Instead of the hotel quarantines required elsewhere in Thailand, tourists on Phuket will be able to roam the entire island, but not travel to other parts of the country for 14 days.
-
Associated Press
Crews find more partial human remains from 1952 Alaska crash
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — The solemn task of sifting through rocks, twigs and ice to find human remains as small as a fingernail continued this month on a glacier north of Anchorage, nearly 69 years after all 52 members of a military transport flight were killed when the plane slammed into a mountain. Wreckage from the plane was spotted by the Alaska National Guard in 2012 during a training mission, setting up annual trips by military officials to recover remains of the crew and passengers of the C-124 Globemaster, which was en route from Fort McChord in Washington state to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage when it crashed in bad weather on Nov. 22, 1952. Crews on Saturday finished the two-week search at Colony Glacier with the intent of providing closure to more families.