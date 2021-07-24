“Normalize kissing your boyfriend everywhere you go” – BBNaija star, Tochi tells Nigerian ladies (Video)

Big Brother . star, Tochukwu Okechukwu otherwise known as Tochi has urged Nigerian ladies to normalize public display of affection with their partners.

The reality star who gave this advise in a video shared on his official Instagram page told ladies to normalize kissing their boyfriends in public.

According to him, when a lady kisses her man in public; on the train, on the plane, everywhere, it strengthens their bond.

“We need to normalize kissing outside, kiss your bf outside, stop doing inside inside. When you go out kiss me, on the street kiss him, everywhere kiss him ,It’s good, it strengthens everything. In other countries they kiss everywhere, Don’t kiss him inside if you don’t want to kiss him outside”. He said.

Watch video below,

See how netizens reacted to the reality star’s advise below.

An Instagram user @yeshua_myguide11 wrote, “Not everybody wanna be swapping saliva in public”.

@ms_alesh, “Relax biko 👏👏👏allow people do what dey feels is comfortable for dem 😂😂”.

@evelyn____xx, “No be you go tell me where I go kiss my boyfriend”.