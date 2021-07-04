‘Normal People’ & ‘Wolfwalkers’ Triumph At Irish Film & TV Awards – Deadline

Winners have been announced for the 2021 Irish Film & Television Academy Awards, which took place virtually this year. Scroll down for the full list.
Hit TV series Normal People dominated the small screen awards, winning nine from its 15 nominations. The show took prizes including Best Drama, Best Director Drama for Lenny Abrahamson, and Best Actor for Paul Mescal.
Receiving his prize, Mescal thanked producers Element Pictures and director Lenny Abrahamson, and also described co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones as “one of the most incredible actresses working in our industry.”
Animated feature Wolfwalkers took the Best Film prize, only the second time in history that an animation has won the award, following Song Of The Sea in 2015, which also came from the the Kilkenny-based Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon.
Josh Brolin presented the award, saying: “My own story with Ireland is that at 20 years old I was in Dublin, and I blindly walked into a theatre on a movie called My Left Foot, and left a changed man. Ireland has had a massive impact on me, so I just wanted to say congratulations to all the nominees because I know how tough it is to manifest an idea into film.”
Cathy Brady’s Wildfire also had a good night, with the filmmaker taking the Best Director Film award, presented by Colin Farrell. “I’m so proud to see such great Irish directing talent nominated here tonight. All of them fearless and determined artists, sharing a bold new vision for Irish Cinema,” commented Farrell. Nika McGuigan also won Best Actress Film for Wildfire.
Mark Hamill presented the IFTA Rising Star Award to Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan. “I’m really shocked – oh my god I’m so shocked. Hearing Luke Skywalker say my name is such a shock! I’m so proud to be an Irish actor, I’m so proud to be so proud of that! This is so special because all you really want is people at home to be happy with what you are doing. I was at the BAFTAs when Paul [Mescal] won and it felt like a win for everybody. So to be recognised at home is really so special, it’s so amazing and I am so grateful, thank you so much,” she said.
Elsewhere, Gabriel Byrne won Best Actor Film for his performance in Death Of A Ladies Man. Olivia Colman presented the prize. Byrne said: “Well that’s a real shock to me, thank you – and I’m not just saying that. [The other nominees are…] All great actors and I’m honoured to be among them.”
Winners of the 2021 IFTA Film & Drama Awards:
Best Film
Wolfwalkers
Director Film
Cathy Brady – Wildfire
Script Film
Clare Dunne & Malcom Campbell – Herself
Actor in a Lead Role – Film
Gabriel Byrne – Death of a Ladies’ Man
Actress in a Lead Role – Film
Nika McGuigan – Wildfire
Actor in a Supporting Role – Film
Barry Ward – Dating Amber
Actress in a Supporting Role – Film
Sharon Horgan – Dating Amber
Rising Star
Nicola Coughlan
George Morrison Feature Documentary
Breaking Out
Drama
Normal People
Director Drama
Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People
Script Drama
Sally Rooney – Normal People
Actor in a Lead Role – Drama
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Actress in a Lead Role – Drama
Dervla Kirwan – Smother
Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama
Fionn O’Shea – Normal People
Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama
Sarah Greene – Normal People
Short Film
Rough
Short Animation
Her Song
Cinematography
Kate McCullough – Normal People
Editing
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Misbehaviour
Production Design
Lucy van Lonkhuyzen – Normal People
Costume
Leonie Prendergast – Gretel & Hansel
Hair & Makeup
Linda Gannon Foster & Liz Byrne – Gretel & Hansel
Original Score
Aza Hand – Son
Sound Design
Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, & Niall O Sullivan – Normal People
VFX
Ed Bruce & Robert Hartigan – Kidding