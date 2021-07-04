‘Normal People’ & ‘Wolfwalkers’ Triumph At Irish Film & TV Awards – Deadline

Winners have been announced for the 2021 Irish Film & Television Academy Awards, which took place virtually this year. Scroll down for the full list.

Hit TV series Normal People dominated the small screen awards, winning nine from its 15 nominations. The show took prizes including Best Drama, Best Director Drama for Lenny Abrahamson, and Best Actor for Paul Mescal.

Receiving his prize, Mescal thanked producers Element Pictures and director Lenny Abrahamson, and also described co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones as “one of the most incredible actresses working in our industry.”

Animated feature Wolfwalkers took the Best Film prize, only the second time in history that an animation has won the award, following Song Of The Sea in 2015, which also came from the the Kilkenny-based Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon.

Josh Brolin presented the award, saying: “My own story with Ireland is that at 20 years old I was in Dublin, and I blindly walked into a theatre on a movie called My Left Foot, and left a changed man. Ireland has had a massive impact on me, so I just wanted to say congratulations to all the nominees because I know how tough it is to manifest an idea into film.”

Cathy Brady’s Wildfire also had a good night, with the filmmaker taking the Best Director Film award, presented by Colin Farrell. “I’m so proud to see such great Irish directing talent nominated here tonight. All of them fearless and determined artists, sharing a bold new vision for Irish Cinema,” commented Farrell. Nika McGuigan also won Best Actress Film for Wildfire.

Mark Hamill presented the IFTA Rising Star Award to Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan. “I’m really shocked – oh my god I’m so shocked. Hearing Luke Skywalker say my name is such a shock! I’m so proud to be an Irish actor, I’m so proud to be so proud of that! This is so special because all you really want is people at home to be happy with what you are doing. I was at the BAFTAs when Paul [Mescal] won and it felt like a win for everybody. So to be recognised at home is really so special, it’s so amazing and I am so grateful, thank you so much,” she said.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Byrne won Best Actor Film for his performance in Death Of A Ladies Man. Olivia Colman presented the prize. Byrne said: “Well that’s a real shock to me, thank you – and I’m not just saying that. [The other nominees are…] All great actors and I’m honoured to be among them.”

Winners of the 2021 IFTA Film & Drama Awards:

Best Film

Wolfwalkers

Director Film

Cathy Brady – Wildfire

Script Film

Clare Dunne & Malcom Campbell – Herself

Actor in a Lead Role – Film

Gabriel Byrne – Death of a Ladies’ Man

Actress in a Lead Role – Film

Nika McGuigan – Wildfire

Actor in a Supporting Role – Film

Barry Ward – Dating Amber

Actress in a Supporting Role – Film

Sharon Horgan – Dating Amber

Rising Star

Nicola Coughlan

George Morrison Feature Documentary

Breaking Out

Drama

Normal People

Director Drama

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People

Script Drama

Sally Rooney – Normal People

Actor in a Lead Role – Drama

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Actress in a Lead Role – Drama

Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama

Fionn O’Shea – Normal People

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

Sarah Greene – Normal People

Short Film

Rough

Short Animation

Her Song

Cinematography

Kate McCullough – Normal People

Editing

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Misbehaviour

Production Design

Lucy van Lonkhuyzen – Normal People

Costume

Leonie Prendergast – Gretel & Hansel

Hair & Makeup

Linda Gannon Foster & Liz Byrne – Gretel & Hansel

Original Score

Aza Hand – Son

Sound Design

Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, & Niall O Sullivan – Normal People

VFX

Ed Bruce & Robert Hartigan – Kidding