Nord Stream Russian Gas Pipeline to Europe Shut Down for Maintenance

BERLIN—The Nord Stream pipeline that channels Russian natural gas to Europe shut down for a scheduled maintenance on Monday, stoking fears across the continent that the Kremlin could end supplies in retaliation for sanctions against its invasion of Ukraine.

The pipeline connecting Russia’s Siberian gas fields with Germany under the Baltic Sea will remain closed for annual maintenance until July 21, the consortium behind the pipeline, which is majority-owned by Russia’s energy giant PAO Gazprom, said.

