Nope, Prince Harry Is *Not* Publishing Four Memoirs – Cosmopolitan

So, remember last week when news broke that Prince Harry was publishing his debut memoir? Well, The Daily Mail has since claimed that Meghan and Harry are actually publishing four (4) books as part of a deal with Penguin Random house. This would be major news if it were true, but a spokesperson for the couple denied the report, telling Page Six that there is only one (1) memoir planned by Harry, which will be released in late 2022 as the press release originally stated.

In case you missed it, the official release for Harry’s book explained that he’ll share a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shaped him.” The memoir will also cover his “lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontline of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.”

Meanwhile, Harry released the following statement:

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The book has reportedly set off some mild panic amongst the royals (sigh), who are worried about what Harry could say (double sigh). More on that over this way.

Mehera Bonner

Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

