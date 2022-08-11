non-cooperation-movement-&-kanika-agitation:-how-dr-ekram-rasool-fought-for-india’s-independence

NEW DELHI:

Dr Ekram Rasool

, who spent most of his life in the service for humanity, served as the vice president of Indian National Congress of Odisha (popular as Utkal Pradesh Congress Committee) and took part in the country’s freedom struggle under the supervision of Mahatma Gandhi.

Born on June 17, 1871 to Moulana Syed Ataullah and Nasiren Bibi in Dariapur village of Odisha’s Cuttack district, Dr Rasool plunged into politics at the beginning of the 19th century. He was inspired by the Gandhian concept of non-violence and took part in the

Non-Cooperation movement

in 1920. As vice president of the Pradesh Congress Committee, he actively spread the message of Gandhi and non-cooperation.

Soon after joining politics, Dr Rasool got himself involved in the people’s movement in Kanika – a massive peasant movement which started in protest against many atrocious taxes by the zamindars (land owners).

Dr Ekram Rasool’s involvement in non-cooperation rendered him the wrath of the

British government

, which issued a warrant to arrest him. However it was his extreme popularity in Cuttack that stopped the police from arresting him. Highly inspired by the Gandhian concept of non-violence, he did not hesitate to attend to the wife of the English superintendent of police who could not be cured by other doctors.

The freedom fighter-cum-doctor was later arrested by one of his relations who was a cop. However, fearing protest by the public, the government decided against lodging Dr Rasool in Cuttack jail and kept him in Hazaribagh jail instead.

While serving his 2-year jail term, he devoted his time to curing inmates. The jail superintendent, pleased with his behaviour, recommended remitting Dr Rasool’s sentence which was accepted by the government. Saddened by his arrest and imprisonment, Motilal Nehru visited the doctor’s house in Cuttack and consoled his family members.

Apart from selfless medical services to the people and participating in the non-cooperation movement, he also took a great effort in establishing hospitals and schools in his village. Devoting his entire life to the service of the people and the nation, Dr Ekram Rasool died on April 3, 1943.

