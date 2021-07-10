The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is inviting nominations for the 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the aviation industry’s agenda on diversity and inclusion. In fact, it has been an opportunity to redouble our efforts to improve our performance. Improving our gender balance, in particular, is a top priority as seen by the growing number of signatories to the 20by2025 pledge.

“The second edition of the IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards would once again highlight exceptional work in this area. Along with honoring those leading change, the awards aim to inspire even greater urgency in driving the changes needed to strengthen aviation with a commitment to diversity and inclusion at the industry’s highest levels of leadership,” said IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh.

The awards recognise three categories of Diversity and Inclusion leadership: Inspirational Role Model Award – Recognises a woman holding a senior position within the air transport industry who has had a significant impact on the aviation agenda through her strong contribution to business delivery, as well as her ongoing support of the diversity and inclusion agenda. Nominees are welcome from across the aviation industry.

Also, the High Flyer Award recognises a young female aviation professional under the age of 40 who has demonstrated leadership through concrete action in favor of diversity and inclusion, making a positive impact on the industry. The Diversity & Inclusion Team Award also recognises an airline that has seen measurable change in diversity and inclusion as a result of the work it has been doing in this area. Open to all IATA member airlines.