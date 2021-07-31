nollywood’s-toyin-abraham-rains-cash-on-veteran-musician-king-sunny-ade-as-he-sings-her-praises-at-an-event

Actress Toyin Abraham was among top celebrities who came out to celebrate with media personality Stephanie Coker and her family

The movie star took the dance stage and rained money on legendary musician, king Sunny Ade, as he serenaded her

Fans on social media had beautiful words for the actress with many pointing out how beautiful she looks

Nollywood movie star Toyin Abraham spent her Friday at a remembrance and thanksgiving event organised by the family members of media personality Stephanie Coker and her husband, David Aderinokun.

As expected, the actress who has become a social bird of sorts made sure to make an impression after she mounted the stage where legendary musician, King Sunny Ade was performing.

Nollywood’s Toyin Abraham sprays KSA with money at an event.

Photo: @toyin_abraham/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Upon her arrival, KSA serenaded the Nollywood star and she appreciated him by raining fresh N500 notes on him.

The actress also made sure to appreciate band members of the musician by handing one of them a bundle of cash.

Watch a video as sighted on social media below:

Fans hail Toyin Abraham

The video stirred sweet reactions from fans of the Nollywood actress. Read what some of them had to say below:

abeniabdulwahab said:

“My world best.”

oluwadamilare999 said:

"a fine skin."

folawewoabisinuola said:

“I love and love and still love u my role model.”

hallybee01 said:

“She s so beautiful.”

omoteyemaria said:

“Mumcy ire ti wa nikan.”

johnstonboss said:

“She still did transfer again.”

Toyin Abraham rocks hilarious shirt

Meanwhile, . reported that the Nollywood actress got many people talking with a post about Nigerian men.

The mother of one took to her social media page to stand as a surety that men from her country are good people.

Toyin insisted that Nigerian men do not cheat but many of her followers did not agree with her.

Source: .