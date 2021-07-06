nollywood-veteran-richard-mofe-damijo-celebrates-60th-birthday-with-stunning-new-photos

Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe- Damijo, has taken to social media to celebrate his 60th birthday in style

The film star who clocked a year older on July 6, 2021, took to his Instagram page to share some stunning new photos

This comes a few hours after he opened up about his life and marriage in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo

Talented Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo who is fondly called by his initials, RMD, has reasons to celebrate as he clocked the big 60 on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

The actor turned 60 recently.

To honour his big day, the Nollywood veteran took to his official Instagram page to share some stunning new photos.

Sharing a photo where he was dressed in a white shirt, he expressed gratitude to God for the new age.

In his words:

“Finally, It’s dawn And it’s my birthday. What an incredible journey, this has been. Yet I won’t tire. Just super grateful and thankful. Life like a Nollywood movie. To God be the glory!”

See post below:

Few hours to his birthday, the actor had shared another lovely photo. See below:

RMD talks about false cheating allegations

Living in the spotlight is often regarded as a blessing and a curse, and this is something Richard Mofe-Damijo understands all too well.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the Nollywood veteran, popularly known as RMD, talked about some of the times the media reported false news about him as regards his marriage.

RMD opened up about the time he had an accident in Delta state and his wife, Abike, had read a report in the media that he was with a woman and a baby in the car during the accident, all of which was a lie.

RMD at 60

Still, in the interview with Chude, the veteran actor explained that he was happy about his birthday because none of his parents had lived to become 60.

According to him, his mother died at 59 while his father passed on at 57/58. Explaining further, RMD said his life was just about to get started at 60.

Source: .