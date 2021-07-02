nollywood-sweethearts:-adesua-etomi-whines-for-hubby-bank-w-on-the-dance-floor-as-they-attend-birthday-party

A sweet video of Nollywood sweethearts Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi has surfaced on social media

The husband and wife were party guests and they made sure to have a good time especially on the dance floor

The video captured Adesua whining and twirling for her darling husband as he also enjoyed the moment

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Celebrity lovers Bank W and Adesua Etomi are never found missing when it comes to public display of affection. The two were recently captured in a sweet video that has left fans and followers gushing on social media.

Apparently, the yuppie parents attended the birthday party of a family member and they couldn’t help but have their moment on the dance floor.

Nollywood lovers: Adesua Etomi and Bank W spotted dancing.

Photo: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

A video of the couple which has caught the attention of netizens saw the mother of one whining and twirling for her darling husband.

Banky in turn held on closely to his beautiful wife as the music set the mood for the lovely moment.

Watch the video as sighted on Instagram below:

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions greet Banky and Adesua’s video

Social media users who came across the video couldn’t help but gush over the display of affection between the celebrity husband and wife.

Read some comments sighted below:

victoriajohnson_ said:

“That their signature dance at the end.”

meenah_licia said:

“She is never letting go oooo.”

timah____ said:

“How you and your boo should always have fun… together!”

j.b_glow said:

“Love is beautiful when ur wit the right person.”

iamkatybee said:

“It’s the chemistry for me.”

Banky W gushes over wife after cute photo post

Meanwhile, . previously reported that Banky W had nothing but cute words for his wife after a photo post shared on her official Instagram page.

Banky W took to her comment section where he hailed himself in the third person for marrying a beautiful woman.

The singer’s comment also attracted the attention of other online observers on the page.

Source: .