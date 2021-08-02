nollywood-actress,-somkele-iyamah-idhalama-and-husband-welcome-second-child

Stunning Nollywood actress, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama and her husband have welcomed their second child.
The lovely actress took to her official Instagram page on Monday, August 2, to share a photo of the newborn in a romper with the inscription “worth the wait“.
The actress gave the photo the caption, “#GodisGood #AllTheTime”
Somkele and her hussy got married in May of 2014 in a private civil ceremony and welcomed their first child, a boy the same year.
In November of 2020, Somkele Iyamah shared on social media that her son was diagnosed with cancer three years prior to her post at the time.
According to the actress, she received the call about her son’s cancer diagnosis at Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s white wedding in South Africa in 2017.
Somkele whose son is now cancer free, after 3 years of battling with the disease, took to her Instagram page on November 26th to share the good news. Stating that she received the news that her son beat cancer and she chose to share the news on Thanksgiving day in the US.
Sharing a touching video of her son’s cancer journey, she wrote,
“The past 3 years have been nothing short of a miracle with miracle after miracle after miracle. On Monday last week, we got the amazing news, nearly 5 months earlier than predicted, that our baby is certified #CancerFree!
“Where do I start to thank every single person who knew and supported us along the way. @sickkidstoronto you have a special place in heaven, Dr. Summit Gupta and your entire oncology team!! I’m holding back tears that are overwhelming!! This video is only a spec of dust in explaining this journey. But what I will tell you is this, there is a living God. Period!
“Let me give you perspective Nov.1-20th I did the #HallelujahChallenge with @nathanielblow and fasted the whole way. Day 21 I landed in SA, Day 22 I received news that our son was diagnosed with an acute childhood cancer. Day 23 I was back in Nigeria and the rest I summarized in the video.
“Your faith will be tested but fear not for He has overcome and so will you and I. So for those whose weddings and milestones and projects I had to miss or turn down, please forgive me by rejoicing with me today. come and join me sing Hallelujah, Jehovah Jireh has done me well”