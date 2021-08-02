nollywood-actress,-somkele-iyamah-idhalama-and-husband-welcome-second-child

Stunning Nollywood actress, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama and her husband have welcomed their second child.

The lovely actress took to her official Instagram page on Monday, August 2, to share a photo of the newborn in a romper with the inscription “worth the wait“.

The actress gave the photo the caption, “#GodisGood #AllTheTime”

Somkele and her hussy got married in May of 2014 in a private civil ceremony and welcomed their first child, a boy the same year.

In November of 2020, Somkele Iyamah shared on social media that her son was diagnosed with cancer three years prior to her post at the time.

According to the actress, she received the call about her son’s cancer diagnosis at Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s white wedding in South Africa in 2017.

Somkele whose son is now cancer free, after 3 years of battling with the disease, took to her Instagram page on November 26th to share the good news. Stating that she received the news that her son beat cancer and she chose to share the news on Thanksgiving day in the US.

Sharing a touching video of her son’s cancer journey, she wrote,