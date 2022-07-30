nollywood-actors-feared-kidnapped-after-leaving-film-location

Veteran Nollywood stars, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell, may have been kidnapped after they left a movie location in Enugu State on Friday and did not return home.

Spokesman of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Monalisa Chinda, disclosed the development via her verified Instagram page.

Chinda stated that her senior colleagues were feared missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla town in Enugu State.

National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, urged members to avoid going to outskirts of cities to film except full security was provided to ensure safety.

The statement reads: “Two members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel aka (Agbogidi) were reportedly missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film Location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

“The two members were suspected to have been kidnapped and this has increased fear amongst members about safety of Actors filming in the country.

“In view of this sad development, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has instructed all Actors to avoid going to outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety.

“The National President is shocked over this ugly incident and urged the security agencies to speed up investigations that would lead to their safe rescue.

“He equally appeals to all members to pray for the safe return of the thespians.”