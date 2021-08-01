Nokia XR20 5G torture tested. Reviewer accepts “Nokia is brick” again – Nokiapoweruser

Nokia Mobile recently launched Nokia XR20, that it claims to be the new “indestructible Nokia phone”. Nokia XR20 is scratch-resistant, drop-resistant, temperature-resistant, water-resistant and kid-and-pet-resistant as per Nokia Mobile.

Now, one reviewer has torture tested Nokia XR20 in the ways he can think of. That includes dropping and throwing it carelessly many times, making it the “ball” for bowling, throwing it in a bucket of water from a distance and even dropping it from few stories up and trying to crush it while doing roller skating.

Nokia XR20 takes all in the stride and still remains completely “usable”. This prompts reviewer to accept that “Nokia is brick” again and Nokia 3310 must be proud today to get a worthy successor. Watch the video below.

Nokia XR20 is powered by Snapdragon 480 5G processor and comes with a 6.67-inch, FHD+ display. It packs a 48MP +13MP rear dual-camera with Zeiss optics and OZO audio support. It also features the new “SpeedWarp” mode for action and adventure shooting.

With Nokia XR20, Nokia Mobile has also launched a phone supporting wireless charging after a long time. Nokia XR20 has 18W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. You can read more about Nokia XR20 by clicking here.