Nokia Mobile teases a new 5G Nokia Smartphone coming to China before November – Nokiapoweruser

Nokia Mobile aka HMD Global may be once again taking the China market seriously it seems. After a log yawning gap post the launch of Nokia X71, Nokia Mobile has teased arrival of a 5G Nokia smartphone in China.

HMD Global Product Manager in China, Zhang Yucheng has teased launch of a new Nokia smartphone with 5G support in China. He has also revealed that the launch will take place before November 11, 2021.

This will be a good news for Nokia fans in China market and also for fans in other market, if the device in question is significantly different from Nokia X10 5G, Nokia X20 5G or the upcoming Nokia XR20 5G. Though, given the kind of competition in Chinese market, it will be unwise for Nokia Mobile to go without analyzing its past failures in cracking the market.

Nokia Mobile stopped launching higher mid-range Nokia smartphones in China after Nokia X71. All it could launch in mainland China recently were budget smartphones Nokia C1 Plus and Nokia C20 Plus.

Thanks Sam for the tip & screenshot. Cheers