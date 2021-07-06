Nokia might release a long-awaited 5G flagship smartphone later this year – Android Authority

TL;DR A Nokia manager said that a 5G flagship smartphone would launch by November 11.

He didn’t say what the device would entail.

Rumors suggest it might be a 9 PureView sequel, or even run Harmony OS.

To say HMD Global’s Nokia brand is overdue for a new flagship phone would be an understatement — there hasn’t been a high-end device since the 9 PureView arrived in 2019. Thankfully, a proper high-end device might be just around the corner. GizChina reports that a Nokia Product Manager for China, Zhang Yucheng, promised Weibo followers that a flagship 5G smartphone would be released by November 11.

The manager didn’t say what this Nokia phone would include apart from 5G wireless. However, rumors have suggested the company has struggled to develop a true sequel to the 9 PureView. It was disappointed with the poor camera quality and other shortcomings, according to the claims. ITHome suggested that upcoming X60 series phones might include high-end camera hardware, curved AMOLED screens and big batteries. See also: The best Android phones you can buy

The Nokia 5G flagship might involve a major software shakeup. has suggested that a high-end X60 series phone might ship with Huawei’s Harmony OS (at least in China) rather than a typical Android release. That wouldn’t be surprising given the lack of official Google services in China, although we wouldn’t expect Nokia to stick with Huawei’s software in most parts of the world.

It could be a crucial device if and when it appears. Although Nokia recently reshuffled its phone line, the company has largely ceded the high-end Android phone market to the likes of Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi. The Nokia 5G flagship is unlikely to topple those heavyweights, but it could provide meaningful competition and give HMD more prestige than its low-cost phones offer today.