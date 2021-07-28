Nokia launches several earbuds under Clarity, Comfort, Micro, Go series – gizmochina

HMD Global, the company that holds the license for the Nokia brand, has announced a dozen new audio products under the Clarity, Comfort, Micro, and Go lineup. All these products were launched along with the Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310, and Nokia C30 phones.

Nokia Clarity Earbuds

There are two earbuds in this lineup — Nokia Clarity and Nokia Clarity Pro. The major difference between the two is that the Pro variant comes with Active Noise Cancellation while the standard variant does not.

Both the earphones feature 10mm drivers and use Qualcomm cVc technology for lowering background noise during phone calls. There’s also a unique light ring that functions as an indicator when on call. They connect to devices via Bluetooth v5.2 to multiple devices and have IPX5 ratings.

The company says that the Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro offers seven hours of playtime and 28 hours more with the charging case when ANC is turned on. The non-Pro model comes with nine hours of battery life and 36 hours more with the charging case.

Nokia Comfort Earbuds

The Comfort range of earbuds also features 10mm drivers, Bluetooth 5, and IPX5 rating. However, they come with a more ergonomic design and comfort ring for a more secure and comfortable fit.

There are three models — Comfort Earbuds, Comfort Earbuds+, and Comfort Earbuds Pro. The Plus variant comes with wireless charging support while the Pro variant packs some additional features like low-latency, Environmental Noise Cancellation, and Active Noise Cancellation.

The standard model offers 29 hours of total playtime while the Plus model offers up to 9.5 hours of playback, adding 14 hours more via charging case. The top-end model in the lineup, Comfort Earbuds Pro, offers seven hours of playback and adds up another 16 hours through the charging case.

Nokia Micro Earbuds

The Nokia Micro Earbuds come with a unique charge-through technology that allows earphones in this range to be miniaturized whilst still holding over 9 hours of battery life from a single charge. The charging case extends the battery life to a total of 28 hours.

The Pro model comes with an angled design and dual-mic setup that adds support for noise reduction technology. The devices pack 6mm drivers and come with IPX5 ratings. The earphones also have automatic switching between one or both for phone calls.

Nokia Go Earbuds+

It comes with 13mm drivers that offer powerful bass performance, enclosed within a body that has a slim and comfortable fit. The earphones are IPX4 rated and come with auto-switching technology to switch between one or both earbuds. There’s also touch controls, Bluetooth v5, and wired USB Type-C charging for the case.

As for the battery life, the Go Earbuds+ are claimed to offer up to 6.5 hours of usage on a single charge, and the charging case increases it to a total battery life of 26 hours.

Nokia Solo Earphones and Nokia Wired

There are four models in the Solo lineup which are aimed at professionals — Nokia Solo Bud, Nokia Solo Bud+, Nokia Clarity Solo Bud, and Nokia Clarity Solo Bud+.

The Solo Bud has a soft rubber fin for a secure and comfortable fit. It offers 6.5 hours of talk-time. On the other hand, the Solo Buds+ comes with the added benefit of IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance.

The Clarity Solo Bud and Clarity Solo Bud+ feature dual-mic noise reduction with Qualcomm cVc technology, along with Elevoc AI to elevate the user’s voice frequencies. As for the battery life, it is rated at 6 hours of talk time.

The company has also announced Nokia Wired earbuds that come with 10 mm drivers enclosed in an ergonomic form factor with angled acoustic tubes. The earphones, as the name indicates, are a wired one and features an in-line mic for voice calls.

Pricing Details

Nokia Go Earbuds+ (TWS-201) – $34

Nokia Micro Earbuds (TWS-311) – $64

Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro (TWS-521) – $69

Nokia Comfort Earbuds (TWS-411) – $54

Nokia Comfort Earbuds+ (TWS-411W) – $59

Nokia Comfort Earbuds Pro (TWS-631W) – $99

Nokia Clarity Earbuds (TWS-821W) – $89

Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro (TWS-841W) – $99

Nokia Solo Bud (SB-101) – $29

Nokia Solo Bud+ (SB-201) – $39

Nokia Clarity Solo Bud (SB-401) – $59

Nokia Clarity Solo Bud+ (SB-501) – $59

Nokia Wired Buds (WB-101) – $6

