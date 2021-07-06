Home Technology Nokia G20 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications – LatestLY
Nokia G20 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications – LatestLY

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nokia-g20-smartphone-with-mediatek-helio-g35-soc-launched;-check-prices,-features-&-specifications-–-latestly

Nokia's brand licensee HMD Global has officially launched a new Nokia G20 smartphone in the country. The smartphone comes in a single configuration – 4GB + 64GB, which is priced at Rs 12,999.

Team Latestly|
Jul 06, 2021 03:59 PM IST

Nokia’s brand licensee HMD Global has officially launched a new Nokia G20 smartphone in the country. The smartphone comes in a single configuration – 4GB + 64GB, which is priced at Rs 12,999. It will be available in two colour options – Glacier and Night. The main highlights of the budget smartphone are quad rear cameras, a notched display, an octa-core SoC, 5050 mAh battery, a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side, and more. The launch comes after the phone was recently listed on Amazon India announcing pre-order details. Nokia G20 India Pre-Orders To Begin on July 7, 2021; Check Price Here.

The budget offering will be available for sale on July 15 via Amazon India and the official website. It’s worth noting that pre-bookings will begin at 12 PM IST from July 7, 2021 on Amazon India and the Nokia website.

Nokia G20

Nokia G20 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Capture all that you lay your eyes on and trust the quad camera of Nokia G20 to bring all your moments to life. Subscribe now to get notified, click: https://t.co/c8lnmB2dvl#NokiaG20 #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/L1AJM2e5w9

— Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) July 5, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G20 phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a provision to expand internal storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

Nokia G20

Nokia G20 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Coming to the camera department, the phone gets a quad-camera module at the back. It includes a 48MP primary sensor assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The front camera is an 8MP selfie shooter housed in a waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling. The phone runs Android 11 OS, and the company has promised two years of updates. The budget handset is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with 10W charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2021 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

