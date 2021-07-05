Nokia G20 price in India revealed, pre-bookings begin on July 7 – gizmochina

In April, HMD Global unveiled a slew of new phones such as Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20. A microsite of the Nokia G20 has appeared on Amazon India. The listing has revealed that the pre-booking of the G20 will begin on July 7 in India. It has also revealed the pricing of the phone.

The microsite states that the Nokia G20 will be for pre-orders at 12 PM (local time) on July 7. The handset will be priced at Rs 12,999 (~$170). It appears that the device will be exclusively available for purchase through Amazon India and Nokia India’s online store.

The Nokia G20 listing states that it has a 6.5-inch display and a 48-megapixel quad-camera system on the back. The handset promises a long battery life of up to 3 days and it will come loaded with Android 11 OS. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The G20 will be available in Night and Glacier colors.

Nokia G20 specifications

The specifications of the Nokia G20 are already known as it is already available for purchase in global markets. The 6.5-inch LCD panel supports an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and the screen notch houses an 8-megapixel camera. The back panel of the phone has a 48-megapixel (main) + 5-megapixel (ultrawide) + 2-megapixel (macro) + 2-megapixel (depth) quad-camera system.

The Snapdragon 662 powers the device with 4 GB of RAM. It comes in 64 GB and 128 GB storage choices. It is backed by a massive 5,050mAh battery that carries support for 10W charging.

