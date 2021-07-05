Nokia G20 India Pre-Orders To Begin on July 7, 2021; Check Price Here – LatestLY

The Nokia G20 phone has been reportedly listed on the Amazon India website with a pre-booking date and price. It will be priced starting at Rs 12,999 and will be available for pre-order from July 7, 2021.

Nokia, the Finnish smartphone maker had revealed its G20 smartphone in the country in April 2021 along with Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 handsets. Now the Nokia G20 phone has been reportedly listed on the Amazon India website with a pre-booking date and price. As per the e-commerce website, Nokia G20 will be priced starting at Rs 12,999 and will be available for pre-order from July 7, 2021. Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia X10 & Nokia X20 Phones Launched.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G20 smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 1600×720 pixels.

Nokia G20 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. For photography, it comes with a quad rear camera featuring a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Nokia G20 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

The phone will be offered in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Nokia G20 gets a non-removable 5,050mAh battery with 10W charging support. The device will be made available in two shades – Night and Glacier.

