Nokia G20 in India starts at ₹12999, to go on pre-orders from July 7 – Nokiamob

After a long hiatus of three and a half months, Nokia Mobile is finally announcing a new phone in the Indian market. In case you were expecting the Nokia X20 or Nokia X10, then you will have to hold up for some more time because it is the Nokia G20 that is bound to get the attention today. The smartphone was teased by Nokia Mobile on the Indian site a few days ago.

Now, Amazon has put up a banner of the Nokia G20 announcing the starting price, which is ₹12999, and the pre-order date, which is July 7 at noon (12 p.m.). Although the memory configuration is not specified, the price is most possibly for the 4/64 GB variant. As a part of Amazon Specials, the device might be available exclusively on Amazon and the Nokia Mobile store.

Leading the G series, the Nokia G20 brings a 48 MP quad-camera setup matched with OZO Audio and up to three days of battery life backed by a 5050 mAh battery. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 processor, the phone operates on Android 11 and will get three years of monthly security updates and two years of Android OS upgrades.

On the front, it features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and an 8 MP shooter. The fingerprint sensor comes embedded with the power button. Nokia G20 has 4 GB of RAM with either 64 or 128 GB of internal storage and comes in Nordic-inspired Glacier and Night colors.

Nokia G20 (Glacier) and Nokia 5.4 (Dusk)

The Nokia G20 is in direct competition with the Nokia 5.4, which also starts at ₹12999. With the Android version and its battery life, the Nokia G20 takes the edge over the 5.4. However, the Nokia 5.4 races past the G20 when it comes to performance because of its superior processor (Snapdragon 662). You will also have some other factors to look into before making a choice, but the Nokia G20 gets a tough fight from 5.4. Click here to check the detailed comparison between them.

Anyways, which one would you choose? Tell us in the comments section below.

On a side note, Nokia Mobile has begun promoting the other phones on its social media accounts in India. The three pictures that it posted yesterday feature the Nokia X20, Nokia G10, and Nokia C20. Since the company went with a solo launch this time, there are chances that we will see them launching the other phones here and there in the upcoming days or weeks.

Via: Mayank Kumar, LoveNokia

Source: Nokia G20 (Amazon, Nokia Mobile)