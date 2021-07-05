Nokia G20 gets listed on Amazon, keys specs and features revealed – Times of India

HMD Global’s new 4G phone Nokia G20 has appeared online. It is listed on e-commerce site Amazon which reveals its key features and specs. The e-tailer’s site also states that the handset will go on pre-order in the country from July 7 onwards.

Nokia G20 was launched globally in April this year along with

Nokia C10,

Nokia C20,

Nokia G10,

Nokia X10, and

Nokia X20. The smartphone was expected to be unveiled some time in India as well.

Nokia G20: Revealed specs

Congratulations! You have successfully cast your vote

As per the Amazon microsite, the handset will come equipped with a 6.5-inch large screen. It will have a water drop style notch at the front housing the selfie camera.

Nokia G20 will feature a side mounted fingerprint scanner along with face unlock technology to ensure device’s security.

On the camera front, the smartphone will boast of a 48MP primary camera at the back. The phone will offer a quad rear camera consisting of ultra-wide lens and macro lens with AI imaging modes and Ozo audio.

Nokia claims that the device will be backed by a battery that can deliver up to 3 days of life. Nokia G20 will come in nordic inspired two colour variants — Night and Glacier.

The handset will run on Android 11 operating system. Nokia says that the device will get free OS updates for two years. In addition, the handset will be eligible for monthly security updates for a minimum of three years.

Nokia G20: Price

Nokia G20 is likely to be priced below Rs 15,000. As per a banner on Amazon, the handset will be priced at Rs 12,999 onwards in India. The banner was later removed.



