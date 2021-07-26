Nokia G20 drops to ₹11990 in India for Amazon Prime Day sale – Nokiamob

Nokia G20

Nokia G20, which is currently the flag bearer of the new G series, was launched in India about two weeks ago for an official price of ₹12999, the same as the Nokia 5.4. However, the phone was on pre-order for a discounted rate of ₹12490 for about a week since then. Soon after, Nokia Mobile decided to extend the pre-book pricing for another week, which is until July 22.

Starting from July 23, it was available for its original cost, but today the value has plummeted even lower than the pre-book pricing. The Nokia G20 is now available for ₹11999 on Nokia Mobile’s online store. On the other hand, Amazon is offering a ₹1000 discount coupon, which will bring the cost to ₹11990 (€137, US$161). The offers, at least the Amazon Prime Day coupon, are valid till July 27 or until the stocks last.

Nokia Mobile has packed the Nokia G20 with a 48 MP quad-camera setup matched with OZO Audio technology and up to three days of battery life backed by a 5050 mAh battery. It operates on Android 11 and will get three years of monthly security updates and two years of Android OS upgrades. Click here to check the other specifications.

The price may still not look aggressive, but I was expecting this kind of pricing after only three months from the launch. So, Nokia Mobile is offering an early offer, and if you are looking to avail it, then the Nokia G20 is available in Glacier and Night colors.

Buy it here: Amazon (Glacier, Night), Nokia Mobile