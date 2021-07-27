Nokia Clarity, Comfort, Micro, Go Earbuds Series With ANC, Water Resistance Launched – Gadgets 360

Nokia Clarity Earbuds, Comfort Earbuds, Micro Earbuds, and Go Earbuds series have been announced by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The audio products were unveiled alongside the Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310, and the Nokia C30 phones. The Clarity Buds series includes the vanilla Nokia Clarity Earbuds and the Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro. Similarly, Comfort Earbuds include Nokia Comfort Earbuds, Nokia Comfort Earbuds+, and Nokia Comfort Earbuds Pro. There are also Nokia Micro Earbuds and Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro, as well as the Nokia Go Earbuds+.

Nokia Clarity Earbuds, Comfort Earbuds, Micro Earbuds, Go Earbuds: Price

Nokia Clarity Earbuds (TWS-821W) are priced at $89 (roughly Rs. 6,600) and Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro (TWS-841W) are priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,400). They will be available in select markets globally from September.

Nokia Comfort Earbuds (TWS-411) cost $54 (roughly Rs. 4,000) while the Nokia Comfort Earbuds+ (TWS-411W) cost $59 (roughly Rs. 4,400). They will be available in select markets globally from late August. The Nokia Comfort Earbuds Pro (TWS-631W) cost $99 and will be available in select markets from September.

Nokia Micro Earbuds (TWS-311) are priced at $64 (roughly Rs. 4,800) and the Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro (TWS-521) cost $69 (roughly Rs. 5,200). They will be available in select markets globally from September.

Lastly, Nokia Go Earbuds+ (TWS-201) will be available globally from late August and will cost $34 (roughly Rs. 2,600).

As of now, there is no information on whether the new audio products will come to India.

Nokia Clarity Earbuds specifications, features

The Nokia Clarity Earbuds and the Clarity Earbuds Pro feature 10mm drivers and have a stem-style design. The Pro model comes with active noise cancellation (ANC) while the vanilla variant does not. The Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro have a claimed seven hours of playtime with the earbuds and 28 hours more with the charging case when ANC is turned on. The non-Pro model comes with nine hours of battery life and 36 hours more with the charging case. The charging case supports wireless charging as well. They have Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with multiple devices and an IPX5 build. They also use Qualcomm cVc technology for lowering background noise during phone calls.

Nokia Comfort Earbuds specifications, features

Nokia Comfort Earbuds come with a compact design with IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth v5.1, touch controls, and 29 hours of total playtime. The Nokia Comfort Earbuds+ come with 10mm drivers, IPX5 build, and up to 9.5 hours of playtime. The charging case adds 19.5 hours more and comes with support for wireless charging. The Nokia Comfort Earbuds Pro add ANC and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) thanks to the dual-mics. They offer up to seven hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to eight hours with it turned off. With the charging case, 14 hours and 16 hours of playtime is added respectively.

Nokia Micro Earbuds specifications, features

Nokia Micro Earbuds deliver over nine hours of battery life. The slim charging case adds 18 hours and the earbuds have charge through technology. The Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro bring dual-mic noise reduction technology. The Pro models have an angled design for improved comfort.

Nokia Go Earbuds+ specifications, features

The Nokia Go Earbuds+ come with an IPX4 build and 13mm drivers. They have a claimed battery life of 6.5 hours with the charging case adding 19.5 hours for a total of 26 hours of playtime. They also come with auto switching technology to switch between one or both earbuds. They also have touch controls, Bluetooth v5, and wired USB Type-C charging for the case.