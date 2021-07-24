Nokia 7.2 gets July security patch – Nokiamob

Nokia 7.2 is one of the last Nokia smartphones that is running super-used Snapdragon 660 chip and is eligible for Android 11. This gorgeously looking phone started receiving July security update at some markets. The update is not that large, just 9.31 MB but it is still not available in the EU market. Hopefully it will be coming worldwide, but something more expected than security patch is definitely Android 11.

I am really interested in seeing how well will Nokia Mobile tune up quite old SD660 to run latest Android version without any major issues.

Cheers to Ujwal Reddy for the tip and screenshot!

Update tracker