Nokia 110 4G feature phone makes its debut in India for Rs. 2799 (~$38) – gizmochina

HMD Global continues to consolidate its grip in the feature phone market with the launch of the Nokia 110 4G in India. The phone was first launched alongside the Nokia 105 4G in Europe. It is an upgrade of the Nokia 110 which was launched in 2019 bringing only 2G support.

In an era where 2G is gradually being phased out, the Nokia 110 4G boasts 4G LTE connectivity as its standout feature. It isn’t the only feature phone in this segment. The Nokia 105 4G also has LTE capabilities as well as Transsion Holding’s itel Magic 2 4G that was launched recently.

The device sports a 1.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 120 x 160 pixels. At the back, the device uses a polycarbonate body and sports a single 0.8MP QVGA camera. The device features 128MB RAM and a 48MB storage that can be expanded up to 32GB with a microSD card. The Nokia 110 4G also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack as well as an FM radio that doesn’t need a headphone jack to work. The phone also comes with a LED flashlight located at the top edge. Keeping the lights on is a decent 1,020mAh battery that supports up to 14 days of standby use in 4G while for voice calls, it can last up to 5 hours. This can be extended if the phone is used in 3G and when 2G is in use, the battery life can even last up to 16 hours of talk time and 18 days of standby.

The Nokia 110 4G is available in Black, Yellow, and Aqua colours. It carries an affordable price tag of Rs. 2799 (~$38). The feature phone will be on sale in India from today (July 24th) via Amazon.in and Nokia India’s website.

